Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 6, 2023 – Grammys host Trevor Noah mocked Prince Harry’s revelation about suffering from a ‘frost-bitten’ penis in his bombshell tell-all memoir, SPARE.

At the ceremony which took place at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, February 5, Noah ridiculed the claim that went viral when the Duke of Sussex’s book was released in January.

When introducing British star James Corden on stage to present an award – which saw Beyonce make Grammys history with her win, Noah said: James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show. He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to L.A and not tell everyone about his frost-bitten penis.’

Viewers took to social media to react to the joke as one wrote: ‘I bet Harry wasn’t expecting that!’

Another added: ‘A lot of people missed Trevor Noah’s Prince Harry diss and it was funny too.’

‘Did Trevor Noah just diss Prince Harry while introducing James Cordon’’ one fan asked. ‘Honestly the highlight of the whole ceremony for me.’

Others argued that the Duke would find the joke entertaining as one wrote: ‘I’m sure Harry found it funny. He has a good sense of humor.’

In his explosive memoir, the Duke of Sussex confessed that he was impacted by the early stages of frostbite during William and Kate’s wedding in April 2011.

It followed his Walking with the Wounded 200-mile expedition in March 2011, which saw him embark on a trek to the North Pole alongside four ex-servicemen who were injured in Afghanistan.

The frostbite affected his cheeks, ears, and genitalia, he claimed.

While Harry’s ears and cheeks healed swiftly, he was still recovering from his ‘todger’ injuries by the time he attended his brother’s wedding, he wrote.

In the memoir, Prince Harry also revealed he applied an Elizabeth Arden cream, a favorite of the late Princess Diana onto his penis after it was recommended to him by a friend.