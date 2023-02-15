Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Kenya Meteorological Department has released the weather forecast for February, March, and April 2023.

The forecast was made hours after President William Ruto led national prayers at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, asking God to bring rain.

While Ruto and other government officials were optimistic that it would rain immediately after the prayers, the weatherman gave a contrasting report.

During the quarterly weather forecast report, the government agency announced that the earliest Kenyans could expect rain was in mid-March.

Nairobi and Central Highlands will have a month of prolonged dry spell as rains will be expected in the second week of March.

Other areas that will receive rainfall at the same time as Nairobi is the Western region, South Eastern lowlands, and the coastal region.

The Meteorological Department painted a gloom picture on the North Eastern region.

The region experiencing the worst drought in three decades will receive rainfall in April.

According to the Department, Kenyans should expect hotter temperatures than normal for February and March.

A few parts of the country will experience low rains and drizzles in February.

They include; areas in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Southern Rift Valley, and parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley.

While praying for rain, First Lady Rachel Ruto urged farmers to prepare their farms because clouds have already formed and God will send the rain immediately after prayers, and Kenyans are still waiting for that rain.

On the other hand, Ruto indicated that the government had put everything in place to ensure food security once it started raining.

“As a government, we have made all plans regarding fertilizers and seeds in preparation for rain.

“We know God will send us rain and Kenya will have food. We will also eradicate the shame of hunger and starvation in Kenya,” Ruto enthused optimism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST