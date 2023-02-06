Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Detectives have recovered stolen goods worth over Sh9.5 million that had been stolen from a godown in Embakasi and arrested three suspects.

Haron Wachira, Dennis Onkoba, and Wambua Mutua were arrested hours after the incident in Kasikeu area within Makueni County, as they fled with the merchandise belonging to Bu-mat distributors, in a lorry.

The goods included smart speakers worth over Sh 6M, kitchenware, and other goods that had been loaded into a Mitsubishi canter registration number KCY 285W and were headed for the black market.

The suspects are currently in custody and being processed to answer to charges of robbery with violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.