Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has a reason to smile after a Nairobi court blocked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from accessing the CCTV footage during the alleged police raid at his Karen home last week.

Magistrate Wandia Nyamu instead directed the parties to appear in court on March 7 for an inter-party hearing before the court can decide if it will grant the orders.

DCI had sought to extract CCTV footage of the estate around the home of the former CS.

The officers said they are investigating a case of robbery with violence and wanted the court to grant them orders to extract the CCTV footage from several security companies with CCTV in the estate.

They have since secured an order issued on February 10 compelling Amsec Security Services to give them footage of that night.

They also filed a new application on Tuesday seeking to compel Bob Morgan Security to also give them the footage.

Last week, Matiangi who was flanked by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, said police raided his home at night and they were planning to arrest him.

However, Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome, DCI boss Mohamed Amin and Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, dismissed the claims, saying there was no police officer sent to raid Matiangi’s home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.