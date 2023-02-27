Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 26, 2023 – This lady called Onyenankeya Queen Enewa is celebrating after she married a man she worked for as a sales girl.

The newlywed disclosed this on a Christian Facebook group on Monday, February 27, 2023.

“Congratulations to me. Two weeks ago was my traditional wedding. God has shown me mercy and grace. This man that got married to me today is my boss. I was working for him as a sales girl in one of his shops before he proposed to me. I started working for Last year August when he proposed to me in September. Then our traditional wedding took place in February this year. I married at the age of 28. He is also a virgin. I prayed for Igbo man and God gave me heart desires. You next celebrate in Jesus name.” she wrote.