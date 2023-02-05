Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has urged President William Ruto to go after land grabbers who have rendered Kenyans squatters shortly after Mama Ngina Kenyatta reacted to claims peddled against her family that they have been evading paying taxes.

Mama Ngina, who spoke in Mpeketoni, Lamu county, urged the government to auction properties owned by the Kenyatta family if they have not been paying taxes, saying that the claims are been peddled by people who want to soil the name of the family so that they are seen as working.

This has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with Kabando welcoming the move to have everyone pay their taxes, and further urging the president to go after the Kenyatta and Moi families over land-grabbing allegations.

“President Ruto, You’ve our majority total support to make spoilt dynasties who robbed Dedan Kimathi Waciùri and children of Mau Mau Freedom Fighters of inherent rights,” Kabando said.

“We’ve squatters in Nyeri as home guards, neocolonial agents, and betrayers who own millions of acres. Crash them. Make Kenyattas, Mois, Multinationals, Comprador Beorgeoise, Land grabbers feel the deep pinch, the justified pain,” Kabando added.

The former lawmaker said Ruto must finish impunity in all sectors.

“WOTE tulipe Kodi! Rais Ruto, I declined your UDA ticket, but on this crackdown to end impunity even as you fail to see a log in UDA’s eye, you’ve mass support! crash!”

