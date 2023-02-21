Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has challenged Self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God, David Owuor, to prove his miracles are real by healing physically challenged EALA MP David Sankok.

Sonko said if Owuor heals Sankok, he will go straight to him and repent all his sins.

He posted a cryptic message on his Facebook account to mock Owuor and challenged him to heal Sankok and prove him wrong.

“These are great miracles there’s a God in heaven who heals. My simple humble request to our beloved Prophet Owuor can he also perform a miracle to our brother Hon. David Ole Sangok the EALA Member of Parliament then if he’s healed I will straight go to the prophet repent all my sins and get saved to become a born-again Christian.” he stated.

Sonko’s remarks come after the controversial prophet held a crusade over the weekend in Bomet where he claimed to have healed cripples.

He was pictured in a viral photo lifting clutches after allegedly healing several cripples.

Owuor’s miracles have always been a subject of discussion on social media.

It is alleged that he stage-manages the miracles to brainwash his congregants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.