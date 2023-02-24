Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 February 2023 – Demathew’s second wife Carolyne Waithera has taken a swipe at Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu, and sided with Karen Nyamu.

Taking to her Facebook account, Carolyne gushed over a trending photo of Samidoh and Karen Nyamu that was taken during the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law.

Reacting to the photo, Carolyne said there is a difference between the goat wife (Edday Nderitu) and the owner of love (Karen Nyamu).

She went ahead and asked Kenyans to throw stones at her if they so wish.

Kenyans flooded her timeline with insults, forcing her to delete the post.

“The difference between goat wife and the owner of the love. Kujeni na mawe(throw stones)” she captioned the photo of Samidoh and Karen Nyamu smiling for the cameras while looking like a perfect couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.