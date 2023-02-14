Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, has warned Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua against associating herself with Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Shollei said Karua should tread carefully in Azimio because she will be insulted badly when she dumps the Raila Odinga-led faction the way former Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege was insulted during Azimio protest rally in Mavoko on Friday.

“After enormous political and individual forfeits that our sister Sabina Chege made for Azimio in the last broad political race season, the least she merits from ODM party pioneer Raila Odinga is regard and not the unprintable affronts he flung at her during Machakos Rally on Friday.

“No Kenyan should be exposed to such rough put-downs even by a distraught individual, let alone by a Legislator of Raila’s height,” Shollei who is also National Assembly Deputy Speaker stated.

Shollei urged Martha Karua to be wary of young boys in Raila Odinga‘s team who have no respect for women.

“It is miserable however consistent with a note that AZIMIO Young men CLUB is focusing on each lady chief and is resolved extra to none in their bold mission.

“In the event that they can affront their own Representative Minority Pioneer Hon Sabina Chege, who is the most noteworthy positioning lady pioneer in Azimio?” She asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST