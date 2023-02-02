Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Gisele Bundchen sent a message of support to her ex-husband Tom Brady after he announced his NFL retirement.

While making the announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Tom Brady expressed immense gratitude to his loved ones, including ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, the 45-year-old quarterback reflected on his prolific 23 seasons in the league by sharing a series of snapshots that featured his teammates, family, and Gisele Bundchen, whom he divorced in October.

Bundchen, 42, can be seen posing beside Brady and his nearest and dearest on the field in one photo, which appeared to have been taken before a Patriots Super Bowl appearance.

The quarterback also posted a family photo captured after his Super Bowl 2021 win with the Buccaneers, which featured Bundchen, the pair’s two children, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, and Brady’s 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bundchen commented on the Instagram post.

‘Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,’ the supermodel wrote with a prayer emoji.