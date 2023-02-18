Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 18, 2023 – KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has said Nick Salat was accorded a fair hearing before he was kicked out as party’s secretary general in December last year.

In a letter signed by KANU’s National Executive Director, George Wainaina, Moi said Salat was invited to appear before the disciplinary panel but instead gave it a wide berth.

“The party accorded Salat a fair hearing in adherence to the rules of natural justice,” Moi said in the letter.

A meeting held in Mombasa recently chaired by Moi resolved that Salat be immediately expelled from the party on claims of gross misconduct and violation of the party constitution.

Salat was suspended from the party on December 15 following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Nakuru.

On Friday, Salat stormed the party offices in Kilimani and repainted some sections of the building,, applying the yellow colors associated with President William Ruto’s UDA party.

The former SG has already pledged support to Ruto.

But, the party downplayed this terming it “desperate theatrics” and that the former SG should move on.

