Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – A Ghanaian man wanted by British police over a brutal drive-by murder has been arrested in Morocco.

Nana Oppong, 42, was among 13 fugitives named in a National Crime Agency (NCA) most wanted campaign last year. He was declared wanted as part of an Essex Police investigation into the murder of Robert Powell, 50, on June 13, 2020.

Dad-of-three Mr. Powell was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol outside a party in Water Lane, Roydon, Harlow, with the shooter promptly driving off. He died in the hospital the following day.

Oppong, whose last known address was in Newham, London, was arrested trying to enter Morocco in late September last year.

Police said they were unable to divulge news of his detention at the time due to operational and security reasons.

As well as being placed on the NCA’s Most Wanted list, Oppong was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice – an official request sent to law enforcement groups worldwide to arrest the suspect on sight.

The fugitive was stopped by officers from the DGSN – Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security as he tried to using false identity documents to enter Morocco from Spain.

Oppong remains in custody, with extradition proceedings now underway.

He is the seventh fugitive to be arrested from the NCA’s Most Wanted campaign, which is run in conjunction with independent charity CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement, and UK policing.

Steve Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, said: ‘Oppong’s arrest came about after a sustained campaign to trace him and because of the vigilance of our Moroccan partners and support from Interpol.

‘This is another excellent result and shows once again that UK law enforcement does not give up on finding those who await justice in the UK. Working with our colleagues at home and abroad we will continue to hunt those on the run.’