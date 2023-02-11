Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 February 2023 – A Ghanaian man known as Nii Armah is heartbroken after finding out on live radio, that his wife, Nana Ama, had an extramarital affair.

Armah had wanted to send a surprise Valentine’s Day message to his wife and relayed it through a Ghanaian radio station, City FM on Friday February 10

The radio presenter called the woman to guess who might have sent her the message, the woman mentioned a name Daniel, which wasn’t her husband’s name.

According to her, it could only be Daniel who would send her such a romantic message.

The woman went on to state that she had had a fling with Daniel even though he was married and confessed that she only thought about him.

When the presenter disclosed the true identity of the man behind the message, Nana Ama was shocked while her husband who was on air too, but on mute, started to wail.

Listen to the audio below

Fear Women: GH man in tears after wife confesses to sleeping with sideguy on radio [Audio]#ChristianAtsu Nii Armagh, Nana Ama pic.twitter.com/7DQLniOAZP — GHPage (@ghpage_com) February 10, 2023