Monday, February 13, 2023 – Imeh Bishop Umoh, aka Okon Lagos, has slammed men who leave their roles for women.

The comic actor made his opinion known while reacting to the story of a woman who sponsored her man abroad only for him to leave her and marry another woman.

Okon slammed such men as ‘weak’. He added that if a man doesn’t consider a woman to be good enough for marriage then her money should also not be good for him.

He pointed out that a man’s traditional role is tied to provision and protection. He said it’s not a woman’s responsibility to do those and a man should consider it a privilege when a woman is helping him with his roles.

‘If you are a man, be a man,’ he added.

