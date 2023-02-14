Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Monday, February 13, 2023 – Imeh Bishop Umoh, aka Okon Lagos, has slammed men who leave their roles for women.
The comic actor made his opinion known while reacting to the story of a woman who sponsored her man abroad only for him to leave her and marry another woman.
Okon slammed such men as ‘weak’. He added that if a man doesn’t consider a woman to be good enough for marriage then her money should also not be good for him.
He pointed out that a man’s traditional role is tied to provision and protection. He said it’s not a woman’s responsibility to do those and a man should consider it a privilege when a woman is helping him with his roles.
‘If you are a man, be a man,’ he added.
See his post below.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>