Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Residents of Gatundu North in Kiambu have been forced to skip meals as hunger continues to ravage the region in the wake of prolonged drought.

The residents are now crying to President William Ruto to help them with relief food or else they will die.

Having lost all their prospective harvests to the scorching sun that continues to hit all the villages, the residents say their only recourse is relief food as they have no alternative source of livelihood.

Speaking yesterday, the residents challenged Ruto that while he is busy praying for rains, prompt interventions are required to help them suppress hunger pangs.

Led by Theresia Wambui, the locals stated that should the current hunger crisis persist, children might bear the brunt of malnutrition and even death.

“It’s not tales anymore. We are hungry, some of us have been skipping meals and even getting one in a day takes the hand of God. Everything we planted withered before maturity and for that, we have been forced to clear our plantations for use by our livestock,” Wambui stated.

At the same time, the hungry residents urged Ruto’s government to consider lowering the prices for basic commodities such as maize flour to make it affordable to the downtrodden.

It seems former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s prophecy is coming to fruition.

Uhutru warned Kenyans, especially Mt. Kenya residents, not to elect Ruto, and six months down the line, he has been vindicated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST