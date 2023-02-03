Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 3, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga ahead of his planned Kibera rally on Sunday.

Addressing the press on Friday after launching affordable fertilizer subsidies in Mombasa, Gachagua told the former Premier that President William Ruto’s government will not be intimidated by his useless protests.

Gachagua said Raila Odinga pretends to be democratic yet he is a very tribal and nepotic man who only cares for his family members.

“He masquerades Kenya’s political space as a liberator and a democrat while he is the worst nepotist ever. As we speak, his brother is a Senator, his sister a Woman Representative, his daughter an EALA MP, and his niece an MCA. What form of a democrat is he, yet every opportunity he gets is for himself and his family? Mr. Odinga, you cannot appoint your kinsmen to posh positions and then go ahead to use unemployed Youth on the streets to satisfy your thirst for power,” Gachagua said.

The second in command further urged Kenyans not to attend Raila’s rally in Kibra because he is pushing for his family’s interests and not for the jobless youth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST