Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is reportedly under siege after it emerged that Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro is secretly fighting him over the control of Mt. Kenya politics.

According to reports, Nyoro wants to overthrow Gachagua as Mt. Kenya’s kingpin and is not leaving anything to chance in achieving his dream.

The supremacy wars played out in Murang’a County on Wednesday when Nyoro hosted a group of Kenya Kwanza leaders in his constituency.

Speaking during the launch of a bursary scheme that will see all-day secondary school students receive Sh12,000 in tuition fees every year, speaker after speaker touted Nyoro as the most suitable to succeed President William Rutom and in the process dimming Gachagua’s hopes of ever becoming president.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu threw the first salvo when he announced that “it is Murang’a’s turn to produce a President. We had the first and fourth Presidents from Kiambu County, while the third was from Nyeri.”

Mr. Nyutu added that “the deputy presidency has now gone to Nyeri, thereby bypassing us, and we are now saying, it is Murang’a’s turn through Mr. Nyoro.”

The lawmaker said cryptically: “We are only getting started. We are going to be around in bigger ways as we seek to do good for both Kiharu and the country.”

Mr. Nyutu called Mr. Nyoro “our best bet.”

Nandi Woman Rep Cynthia Muge caused a stir when she revealed that President William Ruto always mobilizes them through Nyoro, a clear indication that he does not trust Gachagua.

Her Kirinyaga counterpart Njeri Maina said: “In Nyoro, we have a visionary leader.”

Nandi Senator Samson Cheraregei declared that “Mr. Nyoro was critical in Dr. Ruto’s win”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST