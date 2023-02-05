Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 5, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family that they have no other option but to pay the taxes they owe to Kenya Revenue Authority.

According to Gachagua, Uhuru and his family have been evading tax for almost six decades, but their time has come to pay the tax they owe to the tax man.

Speaking on Friday, Gachagua urged those with huge tax arrears, like Uhuru and his family, to approach KRA and negotiate a repayment plan.

“Let those who have not been paying tax not get nervous. We are open to discussion on how you can pay in bits. You can pay KSh 1 billion every month until the balance is cleared.

“It’s very simple, everybody must pay tax,” Gachagua said.

The second in command added the error of exempting leaders from paying tax was gone and that those who wish to be exempted should consider making an application to the people of Kenya.

“Nobody will be exempted from paying tax in this country.

“And if you want to be exempted from paying tax, you buy an advert in the newspaper and apply to the people of Kenya. Ya Mungu ni ya Mungu na ya Kaisari ni ya Kaisari. What we are doing is what is in the Bible,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.