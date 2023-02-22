Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 February 2023 – A young lady from Karatina identified as Wacukah Wa Thiga has reportedly committed suicide after falling into depression.

Wacuka was always jovial and looked okay on Facebook where she used to post hilarious memes.

She was very active on Facebook with over 3,000 followers and few people knew that she was battling depression.

Most of her followers were shocked when word got out that she had committed suicide.

She was described as jovial and friendly by those who knew her.

A close friend revealed that she had been silently battling depression and turned into an alcoholic days before she took her life.

Wacuka’s death comes at a time when most young people are battling depression.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.