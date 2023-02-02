Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 02 February 2023 – Last month, a serial land grabber identified as Peter Munene was filmed trying to grab prime land in Karen which belongs to a foreign family.

Munene stormed the palatial home in the company of Jackson Mwangi Wambu, who impersonated a senior police officer and attempted to evict the family before police intervened.

A background search on the notorious land grabber revealed that he has been arraigned in court several times for grabbing land in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

It is also emerging that he is married to a corrupt land register identified as Susan Muhonji Vusha, who has been helping him to forge documents.

In 2020, Susan was arrested when she was working at Kajiado County on suspicion of altering the land register.

She has been helping her husband to forge documents and grab land from innocent Kenyans.

They mostly target land in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

