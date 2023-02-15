Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – French club Nice have made a complaint after a pornographic film was created at their stadium during a match.

The incident took place during their Ligue 1 win against Lille on January 29, which ended 1-0 for the hosts after a Gaetan Laborde goal.

Les Aiglons have filed an official complaint to police after details of the X-rated video emerged on social media, and are believed to be considering legal proceedings.

Nice Eco Stadium, the company which operates the Allianz Riviera ground, is also making a complaint for ‘association of the image of the stadium with pornographic activity’.

It was gathered that supporters alerted the club to the fact the amorous incident had taken place mid-game on Sunday, with the club discovering the video on Monday, the day after.

The porn actress is believed to have approached a random supporter before they went to the toilets to carry out the act.

Nice are enjoying a six-game unbeaten run since former Middlesbrough and PSG midfielder Didier Digard took over as caretaker manager on January 9 after the sacking of Lucien Favre.