Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has assured Kenyans that he will ensure President William Ruto goes home for mismanaging the country and rigging the last year‘s presidential election.

Speaking in Luanda on Saturday, Raila said that they are going to get their victory back.

“They took our ‘cow’ and ran with it. We are going to get our cow back, how many want us to get our cow back?” He poised even as locals applauded.

Raila also said some of the promises that the Ruto administration made to Kenyans that they will reduce prices of basic commodities including the cost of living were false because instead everything has skyrocketed.

The ODM boss added that the Kenya Kwanza administration did not have any intention of building the country’s economy but majored in propaganda with no plans.

“Taxes have increased everywhere. They were claiming that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was the one bringing problems but he’s gone and they have done nothing, no change,” he said.

Raila assured Kenyans that they will continue to stand with them to ensure that they get all that is deserved

