Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – There are reports emerging that an elite police unit has surrounded the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i in Karen, Nairobi.

The motive behind the night security operation at the ex security boss’ home remains unclear.

According to Raila Odinga’s spokesperson, the Oppositon Leader is headed to Matiang’i’s home.

