Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga was shocked during his visit to Shimo la Tewa prison on a mission under the police task force.

This is after he was informed by the management of the prison that the title deed where the prison seats could not be traced.

Maraga, who is the National Police and Prisons Reforms Task Force chair, took up the issue, indicating that he would follow up with the authorities in charge so that the institution could be issued with its legal documents.

“We are going to seek that evidence from the Lands office because our job is to get a title deed or to recommend that a title deed be given for government land that is occupied by the prisons and the police,” he stated.

Part of the land was also reported to be under dispute as there was a private developer who was claiming ownership and another private hotel had also been constructed on the facility’s land.

The task force had noted that the prison had a large piece of land that could be put to use by the government in developing the facility.

“We just need more resources on them. If more of these buildings would be put up they would be very happy. They are living in dignified premises.

“The good thing is that Shimo la Tewa has a big land of more than 800 acres which can serve the government very well,” he noted.

He lauded former President Uhuru Kenyatta for having constructed modern houses for the prison officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.