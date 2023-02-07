Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, has been found alive following reports he was ‘trapped’ after an earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old defender, who played for both Chelsea and Newcastle was caught up in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake which occurred on Monday February 6.

Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that Atsu was rescued from the rubble and has been transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties.

Hatayspor, Atsu’s current club, is located in the Turkish city of Hatay, which is believed to be one of the areas worst affected by the incident. As well as Atsu, it has been reported that the club’s sporting director Taner Savut and an interpreter were also trapped following the earthquake.

Other footballers, including Onur Ergun and Burak Oksuz, were rescued following the incident. Two other teammates of Atsu, Ruben Ribeiro and Ze Luis, are also safe, while Kerim Alici managed to free himself from the rubble.

Atsu, who joined Chelsea as a youngster back in 2013 after leaving Porto, also had spells with a number of other top-flight clubs including Everton and Bournemouth before moving to St James’ Park.

He joined Hatayspor in the summer and scored his first goal for the club on Sunday night – just hours before the disaster which has devastated Turkey.

It has been reported that at least 2,619 people have lost their lives following the incident with over 12,000 more believed to be injured across Turkey and Syria. A massive aftershock with a magnitude of 7.5 hit the south of Turkey just hours after the original quake.

Reports say it was felt once again in Syria and also Iraqi Kurdistan.