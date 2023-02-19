Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 19 February 2023 – A well-endowed police officer has become a social media sensation after her photo was widely shared on various social platforms.

Men openly salivated at her curvy body.

She was pictured flaunting her curves while dressed in a police uniform.

Her voluptuous curves rival those of Linda Okello.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST