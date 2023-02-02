Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Roma footballer, Nicolo Zaniolo is reportedly planning to sue the club for ‘psychological pressure and mobbing’ throughout the January transfer window.

The Italian playmaker had been close to an exit from Serie A after Jose Mourinho’s side struck a 30million agreement with Bournemouth in the last week.

Zaniolo initially rejected the move but later change his mind one day later, however, the Cherries were the ones who eventually backtracked on the deal over financial concerns.

According to Il Messaggero, there is an increased chance that Zaniolo and his family will launch a legal battle with the player’s club following the ordeal in the past days.

The family of Zaniolo assert that the recent ‘media massacre’ towards the Italian has been triggered by the club.

After news broke of Zaniolo’s desire to leave the club in the January transfer window, the winger received death threats and was forced to call the police after angry Roma fans turned up to his house.

The club then granted him permission to travel to La Spezia with his family for 48 hours whilst negotiations were ongoing.

The outlet claim, the winger’s family will launch further accusations against the Serie A club, alongside the aforementioned mobbing and psychological pressure claims.

They also report that a team of lawyers have been contacted to deal with the matter. The Assocalciatori, who have the role of assisting players in conflict with their clubs, have also been informed.