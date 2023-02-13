Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 13, 2023 – Czech Republic footballer, Jakub Jankto has come out as gay while vowing: ‘I no longer want to hide myself.’

Jankto, who is currently on loan at Sparta Prague from LaLiga side Getafe, revealed he is homosexual after insisting he is determined to live life ‘without fears, prejudice, and violence but with love’.

The 27-year-old said: ‘Hi I am Jakub Jankto. Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have a family, I have my friends.

‘I have a job which I have been doing as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion. Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence – but with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.’

The Getafe player is one of few male footballers to have come out as gay in recent years.

Josh Cavallo, who plays for Australian team Adelaide United, came out in 2021 to then become the only pro in the world to reveal he was gay. Blackpool FC’s Jake Daniels then became Britain’s only active homosexual player when he made the move to help tackle homophobia in the sport last year.

Jankto, who has become the first LaLiga footballer to come out as gay, has been widely praised after he shared his message on social media, with one user posting: ‘Your courage and strength are inspiring, Jakub. Be free, be you, be loved. We stand with you.’