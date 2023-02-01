Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati has threatened to sue Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over his claims that he visited his house just before announcing the 2022 presidential results.

In a demand letter shared on social media, Chebukati, through his lawyers Saroni and Stevens Advocates, gave Raila seven days to produce the CCTV footage to prove claims, failure to which he will see him in court.

In the letter, the lawyer noted that their client was aggrieved that the ODM leader did not take any caution while making the remarks, injuring Chebukati’s reputation.

“Further, our client is aggrieved that you took no caution or responsibility while making the adverse remarks with the consequence that our client has suffered and continues to suffer serious reputational injury, taking into account his status and position as former Chairman of IEBC,” the statement read in part.

In the document signed by lawyer Steve Ogola, the former IEBC boss threatened legal action if the video is not made available within the time frame.

“Our instructions are to demand from you, as of right, which we hereby do, to be furnished with alleged video footage within seven days from the date hereof.”

“Kindly take notice that if we do not receive the video footage demanded hereinabove, within the Demand Period, we shall be constrained to institute appropriate adverse but lawful proceedings against you.

During the Jacaranda rally on Sunday, Raila claimed that Chebukati and ex-commissioners Boya Molu, and Abdi Guliye visited his house with a list of demands.

He threatened to leak the video footage if Chebukati denied it.

“I want to ask you, what did you come to do at my house? What did you ask of me? And I have footage for that, you play with me, and I will release it,” Odinga remarked

The Kenyan DAILY POST.