Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has finally rewarded United Democratic Alliance Chairman Johnson Muthama with a position in his government.

Muthama, who played a crucial role in ensuring President William Ruto won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election, was nominated to the powerful position of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The former Machakos Senator was selected by Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, who also serves as chairman of the Commission.

According to a report submitted to both the National Assembly and the Senate, the two Houses will discuss Muthama’s eligibility for the position once they resume sittings.

With the Kenya Kwanza Alliance having majority in the National Assembly and Senate, Muthama is likely to be approved.

If approved, Muthama will replace Samuel Chepkonga – who resigned from the commission to reclaim the Ainabkoi parliamentary seat.

The task of the Parliamentary Service Commission entails overseeing the smooth operation of both Houses of Parliament, the Senate, and the National Assembly.

The Commission is one of the independent commissions established under Article 127 of the Constitution.

Muthama is now poised to join Likoni MP Mishi Mboko (ODM), Nyali MP Mohamed Ali (UDA), Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau (UDA) and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua (UDA) in the commission.

Other members include; Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni (ODM), Mavoko MP Patrick Makau (Wiper) and Nominated Senator Joyce Korir (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST