Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, February 11, 2023 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has finally landed a plum position in President William Ruto’s government.

In a gazette Notice dated February 10, 2023, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, appointed Itumbi as a member of the Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committee.

The Ministry of Sports established the Talanta Hela Council and its Technical Committees for Sports and Creatives.

Namwamba said the move comes as “the government plans to revitalise Sports and the Creative Economy through the revolutionary Talanta Hela initiative.”

The CS will chair the council while Kizito Wangalwa will represent the Council of Governors.

State Department of Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang is also a member of the council.

Other members of the council are David Langat, Debra Mallowah, Abraham Kipyego Mutai, Charles Gacheru, Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo and Nobert Ouma.

June Chepkemei who was recently appointed by Trade and Investments CS Moses Kuria as Acting MD Ken Invest has also been appointed as a member.

The Kenyan DAILY POST