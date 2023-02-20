Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – A fight broke between two private schools after a heated soccer game.

The game was between a Catholic school and a Jewish school, with the Jewish players saying they were hit with anti-Semitic slurs.

Footage of the troubling incident between the Scheck Hillel Community School and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Florida shows players fighting soon after the game ended on Wednesday night, Feb. 15.

The video also includes spectators running from the stands to join the fight.

Parents of the players from the Jewish school asserted that someone said, “Hitler was right” during the fight, and that other opponents spewed different anti-Jewish slurs.

There was reportedly one injury resulting from the confrontation.

The two religious schools issued a joint statement after the video of the fight and the accusations of anti-Semitism began circulating online.

“The Archdiocese of Miami and Scheck Hillel have zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind,” the schools said. “We are thankful for the faculty of both schools, who immediately managed the situation with care and concern for the students.”

The schools said they are investigating the accusations and will take “appropriate action” against those found to have committed misconduct.

Watch the fight in the video below.

Fight broke out during a soccer match between Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school in Ojus, and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, a Catholic school in The Hammocks. Witness say that anti-Semitic slurs were yelled with a student ending up in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/muVZ7Plv5m — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) February 16, 2023