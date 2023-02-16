Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Singer NNXN today February 16, clashed with a podcaster Lydia and two other ladies over their recent podcast.

A few days ago, Lydia, Caramel, and one other lady in their recent podcast tagged ‘Rants Bants and Confessions’ got people talking following their comments about women putting a price on their vaginas.

BNXN spotted their podcast and took to his Snapchat to express his displeasure.

Posting a screengrab from the podcast, he wrote;

‘‘Bruh, who is sharing podcast mics to Dimwits’”

One of the ladies, Lydia, spotted his comment and took to her Twitter handle to slam him. She accused him of body-shaming herself and the other ladies on her podcast. She argued that for someone who has suffered a sex tape scandal, BNXN has no moral justification to attack her and the other ladies over their opinions.

BNXN spotted her tweets and fired back. See his response below’

Watch a video from the podcast below