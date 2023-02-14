Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 13, 2023 – A family at Ndwaci village, Gatundu North of Kiambu County, has expressed fear over an alleged invasion of dark forces.

The family claim they’ve been terrorized by ‘evil spirits’ for weeks, leaving them and fellow villagers in distress. They claim the unseen spirits have been throwing all sorts of objects at them including pounding a family member with stones, strangling him and using him to cause quarrels.

The family of Patrick Kinyungu also said that when they cook, it is poisoned using large-sized white tablets, a situation that has seen them go for days without a meal.

They also claimed that their clothes are often torched while in a basket, but the fire’s source has never been established. Kinyungu also said the evil spirits openly defecated in his entire house leaving loads of foul-smelling waste. The elderly man added that it took him hours to clear the mess.

Speaking after their three-bedroomed house was brought down through a fierce fire allegedly from the demons when they were working at their farm, Kinyungu who did not manage to salvage anything, said all his documents, those of his children and money were also burnt to ashes in the dreadful incident that has left the entire village shaken.

The family’s efforts to salvage a few items were unsuccessful as they found the house doors strangely locked from the inside and could not fruitfully break in.

He said;

“For the past few weeks, we have been unable to sleep as we appear to have been visited by evil spirits. They started by strangling and beating my grandson but we got him delivered. They recently reappeared and started burning our house and clothes bit by bit until they today brought it down today in a very mysterious way. When we were trying to open the doors to secure a few things, the doors were tightly locked from the inside.

“We are perturbed that the unknown spirits have been poisoning our food, that of my dairy cow and now our health has begun to deteriorate. The most challenging thing for me has been clearing the unpleasant human waste from an unknown source.”

Villagers led by Margret Wambui who have been gathering and praying with Kinyungu’s family decried that the mysterious occurrences have also plunged them into confusion and terror.

Scared locals said they have only been whispering about the incidents over fears of being attacked. Wambui said;

“This is very disturbing to us and many times we don’t sleep thinking about the challenges that this family is grappling with. We are mostly concerned about our children some of whom are school-going and could suffer psychological challenges as a result.”

The family members and villagers called on clerics to intervene by offering deliverance to all family members, an activity they hoped would scare away the evil spirits.