Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 23 February 2023 – Police are looking for a serial thief, identified as Mary Muthoni, who has several pending criminal cases.

Muthoni went to a photo studio in Ruiru and pretended that she wanted passport photos.

She was well served but when the person who attended to her went to look for change, she stole two cameras and left the premises.

Her photos have been widely shared on social media and the theft incident was reported to the police.

Last month, Muthoni was almost lynched after she robbed an elderly man of an unknown amount of money.

She trailed the victim with her gang members after he withdrew money from a bank and robbed him.

Below is photos of the notorious thief.

Also, see the video of the incident where she was almost lynched after stealing money from an elderly man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.