Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki seems to be a true reincarnation of former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, who used to bribe journalists to give the failed Jubilee administration positive coverage.

During former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s regime, Kibicho, who had the ear of the former President, used millions of taxpayers’ money to bribe rogue Kenyan journalists to paint the failed Jubilee government as a ‘working government’.

Kibicho’s antics and lies didn’t work well since Kenyans rejected the entire Jubilee regime and its project, Raila Odinga, during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

However, with the entry of President William Ruto at the fulcrum of power, Kindiki has returned to the old habit of bribing journalists with taxpayers’ money to give him positive coverage.

A journalist who visited Kindiki’s Harambee House early this month revealed that Kindiki bribed 65 journalists with Sh 10,000 each to give him positive coverage.

Kindiki is one of the worst-performing cabinet secretaries in Ruto’s government and many Kenyans are begging the President to show him the door because of his incompetence in containing cattle rustling and securing Kenyan borders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.