Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Trans Nzoia Governor and former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has detailed the complexities that define the banditry menace in North Rift and how top government officials and known politicians have frustrated the war against the criminal activities in the troubled region.

Speaking during an interview, Natembeya revealed that politicians, who are known, were the main beneficiaries of the bandit activities that have claimed hundreds of lives over the years.

According to Natembeya, the politicians were working with well-connected people in government to frustrate every effort to fight banditry in North Rift.

He named former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho as the weak link in the fight against banditry.

According to the former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, Kibicho frustrated his efforts to fight bandits in Kerio Valley and allowed the criminals to run the show.

“I left Rift Valley frustrated, only the President was picking calls.”

“It is not the work of the Regional Commissioner to make daily reports about how many people have been killed. Former PS Karanja Kibicho never used to pick up calls. I only spoke to him twice in three years,” Natembeya revealed.

“Those people never picked up calls. The PS then never answered my calls and all our pleas for resources were never met.

“Only the former President (Uhuru Kenyatta) used to pick up your calls. The rest never used to pick up calls, and never came there either. You are just on your own, no fuel, no allowances or food for the police officers.

“Kibicho never visited the North Rift region during his tenure,” he added.

To demonstrate further the lack of support, he said as Regional Commissioner he received Sh900,000 every three months, to take care of fuel, vehicles, and related logistics, which would run out within three weeks.

“That budget could not fund an operation for instance. The will was there, but there was no support, people didn’t pick up calls, so you are on your own,” he said.

He revealed how a planned operation never took off for lack of support, as the government failed to gazette it for legal protection.

