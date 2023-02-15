Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over how former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and the infamous ‘deep state’ tried to subvert the will of the people during the hotly contested August 9, 2022, presidential election.

According to Haaretz, an Israeli-based media house, the Kenya government contracted three Israeli hackers to hack the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission system and rig out William Ruto who was leading in the presidential race.

The hackers were also ordered to hack into telegram accounts of former state house blogger, Dennis Itumbi, former Ruto‘s Chief of Staff, Davis Chirchir, and the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) Facebook and Twitter pages to compromise the results of the election.

The Head of the hacking program in Kenya was Tal Hanan, who was a former member of Israeli intelligence commonly known as Shin Bet.

However, the results announced on August 15, 2022, did not give Hanan cause for celebration as Ruto – the candidate whose team targeted – was declared the winner.

Raila Odinga, who knew the presence of the Israeli hackers, would later say the results of August 9, 2022, Presidential election were fake and accused Ruto and IEBC of compromising the election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST