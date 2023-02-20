Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 20, 2023 – Embattled Sportpesa Shareholder Paul Ndungu has been accused of abandoning a child in Russia after an affair with a young Russian lady.

Ndungu reportedly met the beautiful Russian lady identified as Natalaya Semyonova in 2016 during a business trip and after a whirlwind romance, the lady got pregnant and later gave birth to a boy named Alexander Ndungu Semyonov.

It is alleged that the prominent Kenyan businessman blocked Semyonova after being informed of the pregnancy and has not been in communication with her since the baby was born.

Paul Ndungu has been in the news lately after being expelled from Sportpesa.

The board of Pevans East Africa Limited, which trades as Sportpesa, kicked him out alongside his business partner Asenath Wacera and the two are no longer shareholders in the company.

This is something that Ndungu is contesting and it is expected that he will go back to court.

Pevans put out a public notice last week warning that Ndungu was no longer authorized to trade on behalf of the betting company.

Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri communicated the decision to oust Ndungu and Wacera through a letter dated January 10.

The letter read in part: “Members of the company [representing the majority] unanimously resolved among other things [that] Paul Wanderi Ndungu and Asenath Wacera Maina, members/shareholders of Pevans East Africa Ltd are hereby expelled in accordance with Article 30 of the Company’s Articles of Association from the company with immediate effect from October 8, 2022. Take notice that having been expelled, you lost all rights of a member and therefore you have no business instituting or maintaining any suit or legal proceedings purporting to act in the name or on behalf of Pevans East Africa Ltd.”

Below are photos of his Russian baby mama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.