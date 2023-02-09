Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Ex-Barcelona star and dad to former Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso has died at the age of 63.

He passed away early on Thursday February 6, in Spain following a ‘long illness’.

The cause of Alonso Pena’s tragic passing is currently unknown.

Tributes from around the footballing world poured in for the Spaniard – affectionately known as ‘The Pigeon’ – after news of his passing.

Ex-Atletico star Paulo Futre said: “Sad day. My deepest condolences to the family of my dear friend Marcos Alonso.

“Rest in peace, Pigeon.”

His ex-club Rayo Vallecano added: “From Rayo Vallecano, we want to convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marcos Alonso Pena.

“He was a former coach of the Club, who passed away at the age of 63.”

Barcelona tweeted: “FC Barcelona would like to express its deepest condolences for the passing of former Barca player and father of a first-team player Marcos Alonso Pena.

“All of our strength to Marcos Alonso and his entire family. Rest in peace.”

Barcelona, where he played for five years, offered their ‘deepest condolences’ before president Joan Laporta called for a minute of silence during a press briefing.

Alonso Pena started his career with Racing Santander in the late 70s before moving to Atletico Madrid. He then joined Barcelona, where he went on to play 124 matches and score 28 goals over five years.

The Spanish winger then returned to Atletico and Santander later in his career, before retiring in 1991. The late Alonso also made 22 appearances for Spain at international level, scoring once.