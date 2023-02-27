Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 27, 2023 – Award-winning Kalenjin Gospel Musician Emmy Kosgey has called out Kenyan religious leaders frequenting the State House.

Reacting to claims by Pastor Anthony Kahura Mwangi, famously Known as Pastor T Mwangi, that the Judiciary had been hijacked following the landmark ruling in favour of the LGBTQ community, Emmy said Pastors are to blame.

According to her, the clergy had the chance to influence such policies, but they failed despite having the President’s ear.

“Men of the cloth and Christians should review the trips to the statehouse and prayers to take advantage of this window to influence policies … the door is open, but what we do to the door matters,” Emmy wrote.

She called on the men of the cloth to stop being over-excited when they meet Ruto, adding that it’s not just merrymaking and forgetting their calling.

She quoted part of a verse from Matthew 13:25-30 that loosely translates to when the righteous slept, then evil could take refuge in reference to the ruling that allowed the LGBTQ community to form their association.

“Tuwache selfies and excitement, this kingdom of God is more than food. Our Daniels should arise! Where are the Mordecais…when men slept. Nirushiwe mawe nikiwa hii corner,” she added.

