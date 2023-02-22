Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has become the first Kenya Kwanza Alliance top leader to differ with President William Ruto.

Khalwale won the Kakamega senate seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in August last year but six months down the line, he seems to be tired of the Ruto regime.

The outspoken senator differed with Ruto over the role of the Public Service Commission (PSC) in appointing the Chief Administrative Secretaries commonly known as CASs.

In an interview with K24 TV on Wednesday, Khalwale said that it is a prerogative of the president to appoint CASs since the moment he finishes his term, he goes home with them.

“I differ with the President and others who had an opportunity to talk to him in regard to the role of the Public Service Commission. The moment we allowed public service to go beyond their constitutional mandate we allowed this debate”, Khalwale said.

