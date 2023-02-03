Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – The withdrawal of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail has caused unease among Azimio, who termed the move a political witch-hunt.

According to reports, over 50 officers were recalled from the former Head of State security detail, leaving him with only a team of 25 officers after the changes; a move that has scared even Raila Odinga if his Spokesman Makau Mutua’s remarks are anything to go by.

In a statement today, Mutua questioned the move to effect changes on Uhuru’s security – who is entitled to state protection as per the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, 2003.

He noted that President William Ruto’s government would be held responsible if anything bad happens to Uhuru.

“The security of a former Head of State in America or in a banana republic like Kenya isn’t a political matter. It’s about the security of the state itself.”

“Should harm befall a former Head of State, there would be consequences. My two cents,” he stated.

Concern over the drastic changes in Uhuru’s security detail was initially raised by his long-time ally Pauline Njoroge, who also wondered about the timing of the changes.

“How far are Ruto and his people willing to go in their pettiness? They have withdrawn all security officers assigned to Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“The provision of security for a retired president is not a favour that the sitting government accords him. It is a requirement of the law,” she stated.

