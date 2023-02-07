Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has been traversing the country holding thanksgiving and prayer services in various churches since coming to power.

He is in church every Sunday; a move that has not gone down well with Raila Odinga’s Azimio, who have accused him of wasting much time in the church at the expense of doing the real work for which he was elected.

And now, Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Antony Muheria also believes Ruto is misusing the church.

During an interview, Muheria warned Ruto against using his Sunday church services to play politics instead of working for the people.

He advised the Head of State not to instrumentalize worship for political gain like he is currently doing in the guise of thanksgiving.

“We want to appreciate the new administration for acknowledging the place of God and the church in its establishment.

“However, the government must also understand that there is time for everything. This is time to work, not dwell on political events disguised as thanksgiving services.”

“I wouldn’t want to judge him; I wouldn’t want to judge his statement but it is very good that they attend church every Sunday for the next part of their lives.

“Everybody, let’s go to church, let us encounter God but genuinely and honestly and not use that platform for politics.”

“We must continue to genuinely say this and call it out to our religious leaders and to our politicians of whatever divide they are that their encounter with God in places of worship must not be used as instruments or platforms for political gain or political messaging,” Muheria stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that their routine going to church will continue every Sunday until the end of their five-year term in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.