Friday, 03 February 2023 – “Euphoria” star Chloe Cherry has been accused of stealing a blouse from a local store in her hometown.

Chloe was charged with misdemeanor retail theft in January over the incident which happened in December in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

It was alleged that she entered the Building Character shopping complex on December 27 and took a $28 blouse into a dressing room she then held onto the blouse and left without paying.

Sources told TMZ that she paid for other items using a credit card, but refused paying for the blouse. At some point, the police got involved, and cops said Chloe admitted to taking the blouse which she handed to an officer.

Her rep however told the publication;

“In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.’