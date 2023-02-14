Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has deployed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Police Service to the disturbed North Rift to deal with bandits who are causing havoc starting today.

Speaking to Baringo leaders on Monday at the Nakuru State Lodge, Ruto announced a three-day amnesty for the surrender of firearms in the North Rift region, failure to which the bandits will see fire.

In a statement after the meeting, Ruto stated that the government would deal firmly with bandits until peace is restored.

“We will deal firmly with the drivers of illegal arms in the country. This is necessary and urgent, particularly in the North Rift. We must always endeavor to nurture peace for the transformation of our country,” he said.

Ruto’s order comes a day after he directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to relocate to the North Rift until the entire insecurity crisis is solved.

The order also comes a day after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya schooled the president on the complexities of banditry in the region.

On Friday, four police officers brutally lost their lives after a bandit attack on the Kitale – Lodwar highway in Kaakong area of Turkana County.

The attack also left seven police officers, including a sub-county Police Commander nursing injuries after being shot in a gunfight that lasted hours into the night.

Another attack on Thursday last week left three people dead after bandits posing as bystanders in Turkana South’s Kakong area ambushed a Lodwar-bound Public Service Vehicle and sprayed it with bullets.

