Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – The Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC) decision to remove Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe as the Party’s Secretary General and Vice Chairman, respectively, has been approved by the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu.

Last week, the former ruling party members met in Nakuru and resolved to kick out Kioni and Murathe for contravening party rules and also for gross misconduct.

Joshua Kutuny, the deputy secretary general of Jubilee, received a letter from Nderitu approving the resolutions from the NEC meeting.

“This Office confirms receipt of your letter, which was received on February 13, 2023, at the Jubilee Party’s (JP) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which took place on February 10, 2023.

“Your submissions’ and resolutions’ contents have been noted by the office. It should be highlighted that the meeting was duly called in accordance with the party constitution,” Nderitu wrote to Kutuny.

Nderitu further instructed Kutuny to alert the registrar’s office to any potential internal disagreements in the Jubilee Party.

This is a severe blow to Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta who maintained over the weekend that Kioni is still the party’s secretary general.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.