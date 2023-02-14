Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – A man who claims he is emotionally detached has revealed the kind of marriage he wants.

He explained that he wants a physically endowed woman who will agree to marry him but love and emotion will be out of the question.

There will be no ‘I love you’ or other shows of love and romance, he said.

He explained that he will be a kind husband and present father but sex will not be involved in the union.

To conceive their kids, they may agree to have sex or try artificial insemination.

He added that the woman can have a lover outside the home but the children must never know.

He also promised to pay for a trip to any place in the world so his wife and kids can vacation once a year. He added that they will lack nothing.

However, he warned that he is not capable of emotions and the woman will have herself to blame if she falls in love with him.

Surprisingly, many women said they would like such an arrangement.

See below.