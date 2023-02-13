Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 13 February 2023 – Award-winning South African rapper AKA had fun moments with his crew before he was shot dead on Durban’s Florida road.
AKA had been standing outside Wish restaurant with a close friend when he was shot by a lone gunman.
He was in a good mood before his life was cut short by the gunman.
Hours before he died, he hit the gym and went to get a fresh haircut at Bryd and Groom, where he linked with his crew.
They then drove to Wish Restaurant where he was murdered on the fateful night.
Watch a video of his last moments with his crew.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
