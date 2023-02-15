Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – US comedian and actor, Eric André posted nude photos of him and his new girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski hanging out on Instagram for Valentine’s Day.

‘Happy Valentine’s Day,’ the comedian, 49, wrote Tuesday, sharing risqué pictures of himself lying naked on a couch with only a heart emoji concealing his private part.

Ratajkowski, 31, who recently had a fling with Pete Davidson can be seen in the background posing as she takes a nude mirror selfie

The model’s bum are the only part of her body that can be seen as her arm is strategically placed over her chest.

